Aregbesola betrayed APC, didn’t vote for Tinubu — Osun Senator

The representative of Osun Central senatorial District in the 9th Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described a former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as a betrayer.

The former spokesman of the Senate said Aregbesola betrayed the All Progressives that made him politically relevant.

He equally accused him of not voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

Speaking at a valedictory press conference at his campaign office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday, Basiru said: “Aregbesola was not among the leaders who were still in the party because he had not been participating in the party activities.

“He normally referees Tinubu as his mentor.

“The mentor he did not support to emerge as the party’s candidate for the presidential election.

“He was not around throughout the campaign periods to support his acclaimed mentor, talk less of coming to cast his vote for him.

“He has betrayed the leaders, elders and members of the party.

“I can say today that the leaders of our party are Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola.

“Journalists, you can verify.

“We have had four important processes leading to the general elections.

“There were the primaries that brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Eagles Square.

“You as journalists, go and ask those people that said they have tents and their leaders, what role did they play in the emergence of Asiwaju as the candidate of our party.

“Even today, they claim Asiwaju is their mentor.

“He is your mentor but you did not deem it fit to support your mentor to emerge as the candidate of the APC.

“It is a moral question that they must answer, not me.

“I was at Eagle Square and for two years, I was visiting one part of the country without collecting any Kobo from anybody, working seriously for the emergence of Tinubu.

“I was not the one that said so.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu contested on the same day that I contested the National Assembly election.

“Our former Minister, former leader was not around to vote for his benefactor and mentor.

“It’s on record that he didn’t come to campaign, he didn’t come to support the party and he didn’t even come to cast his vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also had the House of Assembly election.

“Did he go to vote at that election?

“Did you see him near the perimeter fence at that place?

“So, nobody is aggrieved.

“I am not certainly aggrieved.

“We that are here are genuine members of the APC.

“So, these are the genuine members.

“Those that are not genuine, go and ask them why they are not genuine.”