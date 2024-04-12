Araraume mourns Onu, says Ndigbo has lost a great son

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has expressed shock at the death of a former Governor of Abia State and immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

The elder statesman died on Thursday morning in a private hospital in Abuja due to a massive stroke on Wednesday.

Reacting to Onu’s death, Araraume said: “Ogbonnaya Onu was a fine gentleman, with polished personality and refined character.

“He defined his life and times as well as his politics with the magnitude of his asceticism and discipline.

“He was known for pedagogy as an academic who would later veer into politics where he practised the art and science of politics with elan.

“Ndigbo has lost a great son and worthy ambassador.

“I commiserate with Ndigbo, the government and people of Abia State and most importantly his family members on the loss of this great Nigerian at this time.

“We will sorely miss him.

“I pray that the Almighty God would grant his beautiful soul eternal repose in His Bosom and grant his family and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”