Appeal Court Judgement: Police uncover plans to cause violence in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has alerted the public of plans by some groups of political party supporters to cause violence in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, exposed the plot on Monday in a statement he issued.

Kiyawa, a Superintendent of Police, said the groups plan to take to the street to protest the Court of Appeal verdict on the governorship election in the state.

He however said that the command had taken appropriate security measures to prevent the escalation of tensions that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

“It is on this note that the police command issue this warning to residents of the state to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so in accordance with the provisions of the law,” Kiyawa said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, has urged residents to be calm and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest or procession that may trigger violence.

The spokesman said joint security teams have been deployed to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the state.

“Whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the state will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added, urging residents to report any suspicious movement, persons or items to security agents for prompt response.