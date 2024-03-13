APC suspends Borno officials for alleged selling of palliatives

The All Progressives Congress has suspended four of its officials in Borno State over alleged selling of the State Government’s palliatives for vulnerable persons.

Mustapha Loskuri, the Secretary of the APC in the state, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Loskuri said that the officials were Ali Kaka, a member of the State Executive Council; Adam Ajiya, Ward Chairman of Old Maiduguri; Mala Mohammed, Ward Secretary of Old Maiduguri; and Usman Bukar, Ward Executive of Old Maiduguri.

He said that the decision to suspend them was taken at the meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

He said: “This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of the party’s Constitution.

“In the same vein, the aforementioned officers remained suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the disciplinary committee by the party.”