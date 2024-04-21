APC Primary: Female aspirant calls for cancellation, threatens legal action

Folakemi Omogoroye, a female governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress, Ondo State, has called for cancellation of the party’s primary election.

The 16 governorship aspirants including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, are jostling for the ticket of the party to contest the November 16 governorship election in the state.

In an interview with the NAN on Sunday in Okitipupa, Omogoroye denounced the APC primary in Ondo state on Saturday, alleging widespread irregularities.

According to her, many wards where elections were to hold witnessed absence of electoral materials and officials.

She said, “The primary election failed to take place as anticipated, leaving me and my supporters frustrated. There was no election anywhere.

Omogoroye described the election as “complete charade and rape of democracy.”

She called upon the party’s leader, President Bola Tinubu, to intervene and annul the purported primary election, noting that any attempt to declare a winner would result in litigation.

The governorship aspirant said that all possible legal avenues would be pursued to seek redress of the grave injustice.

“I was on the field from 7:00 am, no election material, not to talk of party or INEC officials and a voice came up that Aiyedatiwa has won.

“I don’t know how that happened and I will not accept that; because I believe in the party.

“I have been in the party for years, and this is the time we have to make the party better, so that other parties will emulate it.

“Other parties are now making a mockery of our party.

“All my political followers from all the nooks and crannies of Ondo state have been calling me that the same thing happened all over.

“I am calling on President Tinubu, other party leaders to, as a matter of urgency, for immediate cancellation of this election marred with widespread controversies and irregularities,” Omogoroye said.