APC Primary: Aspirants, chieftain decry conduct of election in Ondo state

Some All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Saturday’s primary election in Ondo State, have decried the conduct of the exercise.

They expressed their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Okitipupa and Ilutitun.

The aspirants said that inadequate preparation marred the election, which did not hold in some wards.

NAN reports that 171,922 accredited members of the party in 203 wards in the state were expected to elect one of the 16 aspirants jostling to be the party’s candidate in the November 16, governorship election.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state is one of the 16 aspirants jostling to get the ticket to be party’s flag bearer in the upcoming election.

One of the aspirants, Chief Ife Oyedele, said that the election process was marred by pockets of violence at some voting centres across the state.

Oyedele, who spoke with NAN in Okitipupa, said that violence recorded during the primary was worrisome and a shame to the party.

“I am surprised at the process. The APC is supposed to set example for other parties, but look at what happened. This is totally condemnable,” Oyedele said.

Also, Princess Oladunni Odu, a chieftain of APC, condemned the election process over the violence recorded and late arrival of election materials and officials in some wards.

Odu, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, also chided the lackadaisical behaviour of some officials superintending the election in some wards.

“Our people here in Okitipupa Ward 2 were prepared for the election, but there was another accreditation list brought as against the party’s list.

“Some people in power believe that they can use their power to force themselves to return to power through back door. We will not accept it,” she said.

According to her, this election did not hold, another date should be picked because this was not properly done.

Another APC aspirant, retired Major-General Olamide Ohunyeye, who spoke in Ilutitun Ward 1, said that the APC committee members and the election umpire were not seen at any of the three wards in Ilutitun.

Ohunyeye, who spoke through Dr Deji Akinwalere, Director General, Olamide Ohunyeye Campaign Organisation, said that no election was conducted in Ilutitun.

“Our people were here since morning, but neither the APC committee, the electoral umpires or even the materials have been here.

“We can not say there was an election because it did not even hold at any of the three wards of Ilutitun 1, 2 and 3.

“So, this process is totally condemnable as far as I am concerned.