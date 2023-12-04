APC postpones inauguration of Standing Committees

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed indefinitely the inauguration of its Standing Committees.

APC has earlier scheduled the inauguration for Wednesday, December 6.

The Standing Committees are: on Establishment, Finance, Publicity, Inter-Governmental, Conflict and Resolutions.

Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, announced the postponement on Monday in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting of the party’s National Working Committee ( NWC) also in Abuja.

Morka explained that the information was for those that were listed for the inauguration so they won’t bother on travelling to Abuja for the same purpose.

Also Read:

He affirmed that a new date for the inauguration would be made public in due course.

Recall that the Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu was in the news last week, rejecting his appointment as the Chairman, APC Finance Standing Committee.