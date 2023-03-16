APC planning to rig election with thugs in Ogun – Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused All Progressives Congress in the state of planning to rig Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections with thugs.

Adebutu made the allegation while addressing hundreds of PDP supporters at a mega rally in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adebutu had earlier marched round Abeokuta, accompanied by Segun Showunmi and other chieftains of the party.

He said the PDP had uncovered the plan by APC and Governor Dapo Abiodun to import thugs into the state to intimidate, harass and prevent voters from performing their civic duties.

Adebutu said Abiodun and APC were afraid of PDP’s growing popularity, stressing that his party would not allow them unleash their thugs on the state.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm and ensure that they come out en masse on Saturday to vote according to their conscience and report activities of any hoodlum to security agencies.

He said: “Do not be scared.

“We are aware of their (APC) plan to bring thugs into the state to intimidate people from voting.

“I want to assure you that security operatives are already arresting some of their thugs.

“Yesterday, eight of them were arrested from where they were hiding in the roof of a hotel in Iperu.

“Be assured that all of them will be arrested.

“Just inform me when you notice any suspicious movement of thugs or people of questionable character and we will ensure that they do not unleash their thugs on the people of Ogun State.

“If you notice any strange movement of thugs in your area, please let me know.

“Send me the address and we shall report to the appropriate authority.”

The PDP governorship candidate noted that the government at the centre was against thuggery and election manipulation, adding that everyone must be allowed to vote according to his/her conscience.

Adebutu added: “We will call them in Abuja and report their violent acts to the appropriate authority. Go all out and vote without fear.

“Stay and protect your votes.

“Let them count your votes and ensure that the results are uploaded.

“Once your votes are counted and uploaded, I can assure you that your vote will count and we will have good governance in Ogun State.

“We have worked hard.

“Our party has worked hard and we shall take you back to good governance.

“All is well with us.

“What we want you to do on Saturday is to open your arms and receive all the new entrants and we vote in unison to save Ogun State from total chaos, destruction and bad governance.

“Where they cheated us with BVAS in the last election, we have taken note of them and we have moved to make sure that such does not happen again.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, however, described the allegation as baseless and presumptuous.

Somorin said: “It is a baseless and presumptuous lamentation of a banal, reckless and rejected candidate.

“He (Adebutu) is already bemoaning his impending defeat and looking for who to blame for his anticipated landslide loss.”