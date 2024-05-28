APC, Minister congratulate Ododo on tribunal victory

The All Progressives Congress and the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, has congratulated Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State on his victory at the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, sent the message in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He thanked the party’s teeming members, supporters and the good people of Kogi State for their steadfast support during the legal process in defence of Ododo’s electoral victory.

Morka commended the judiciary for its professionalism and commitment toward strengthening the country’s democracy.

He said Ododo’s victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal was a solid affirmation of the popular mandate handed to him and the APC by the Kogi State electorate.

He assured that Ododo would devote himself to consolidating on good governance of the confluence state and justify the confidence reposed on him by the electorate.

He said: “This is a spectacular victory for all Kogi people irrespective of differences of any kind, we urge the opposition to accept the verdict of the tribunal and support Ododo.

“As he continues to design and implement his many development policies and projects for the shared progress of the state.”

Audu congratulated the governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister described the tribunal’s verdict as a testament to the people’s choice.

Audu called on the opposition to accept the verdict as an act of God and to work together with the governor for the peace, progress, and development of the state.

He said: “I want to congratulate Governor Ododo on this well-deserved victory at the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal.

“This has further affirmed the free, fair, and credible polls that took place in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi.

“As Director-General of the All Progressive Congress Gubernatorial Campaign Council, I have always been confident in the capacity of Ododo to deliver the dividends of democracy in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge the opposition party, the Social Democratic Party, to come together and work with the governor for the development of our dear state.

“Let everyone sheath their swords irrespective of their political, ethnic and religious differences, and give the governor all the support he needs to attain great success.”

Audu also urged the governor to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition and work assiduously to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of Kogi State.

He also commended the governor on his achievements in his first 100 days in office, urging him to continue his commitment to providing enduring legacies in the state.