APC group advises Ganduje to resign

The Forum of Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress has advised the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, to resign.

Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, North Central Chairman of the forum, said this in an interview in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Zazzaga said the calls from different quarters for the removal of Ganduje from office and his insistence on retaining his position spelt doom for the party.

He queried the decision of party’s stakeholders from the North West, who passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje, insisting that such decisions would only throw the party into serious confusion.

He said: “There have been several votes of no confidence passed on Ganduje; from his Kano Ward, as well as other protests, litigations, among other agitations against him.

“But his insistence to remain in office will only take the APC backward and tear the party apart.

“Ganduje already has a lot of issues surrounding him, and the best thing for him is to quit so that he doesn’t cause any harm or constitute a legal liability for the party.”

According to Zazzaga, the position of the national chairman of the party should naturally go to the North Central region, and called on the party to consider zoning it to the region.

He said: “Based on party arrangements, someone from North Central should have replaced the former National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, not Ganduje, who is from the North West.

“In the spirit of fairness and equity, the chairmanship position should be occupied by someone from the North Central region.

“We are also part of the ruling party and have played a key role in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zazzaga was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the last general election.