APC governors pledge to implement Tinubu’s policies

The Progressives Governors Forum has assured of the implementation of the policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government at the grassroots and a better welfare for Nigerians.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Chairman of the forum, gave the assurance at the end of its meeting.

The PGF is the umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress governors.

Uzodimma told newsmen at the end of the meeting in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja that the governors were determined to ensure the security in the country.

He said: “We have agreed on how best to support our party, President Bola Tinubu and his government and get his policies down to the grassroots.

“We agreed on how to support the president with a view to maximising the benefits of his policies, we are united in ensuring that we take his policies to the grassroots.”

He added that as sub-national leaders, the governors were poised to ensure that the country was secure, saying that they are also working to provide adequate welfare to Nigerians.

On the ongoing corruption allegations against Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Uzodinma said the only perfect being is God Almighty.

He added that while the functions of government included to encourage good things and good appointees, and discourage bad things and bad appointees, the case against Edu was just an allegation.

“And in the wisdom of the President, she is being investigated, it is after the investigation is concluded and the report made available to the government that it will take a final decision,” he said.

The PGF Chairman said Nigerians should therefore not be in a hurry to conclude her case.

On the forthcoming off-season elections in Ondo and Edo States slated for November, Uzodinma said the APC was prepared to go into any election anytime.