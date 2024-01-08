APC congratulates Alia over Supreme Court victory

The Benue chapter of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated Governor Hyacinth Alia over his Supreme Court victory.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Daniel Ihomun, the State APC Publicity Secretary, on Monday, in Makurdi.

Ihomun urged Alia to extend a hand of fellowship to his opponents, especially the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Titus Uba in the interest of the State.

APC said: “The party wishes to sincerely appreciate its members, stakeholders and the people of Benue for their sacrifices during the electioneering process and to thank them for remaining steadfast in their support to the party and Alia.

“The party further urge supporters to be strong and unwavering in their trust and believe in the APC-led government to deliver the dividends of democracy and to improve lives in Benue.

“The APC expresses confidence in the Nigerian judiciary for affirming the governorship election in Benue,” he said.

Uba had challenged the victory of Alia at the Supreme Court, after failing to secure favourable judgement at the Appeal Court over the State’s 2023 governorship election.