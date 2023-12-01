Any pastor that says God said he should not work is a liar, thief — Prophet Omoloju Jesu

A Pastor who doubles as the President of Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministry and founder of popular prayer mountain, Ori-Oke Ogo, situated in Ibadan, Oyo State, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo Omoloju Jesu, has said any pastor who says God instructed him not to work is a thief and a liar.

Popularly known as Baba Authority, he spoke at the unveiling of his multi-million naira radio station in Lagos.

Known as Melody 107.7FM, the station was unveiled on Thursday at a news conference in Lagos.

The Ibadan, Oyo State-born cleric said: “I don’t depend on my church money.

“I am saying this in public: I don’t collect a dime from my church’s branches nationwide, but instead, I know how much I spend to assist my members.

“I can’t count the number of my members who are under our scholarship.

“As we are talking, I am still looking for money to fund the visas of some of my members who want to travel out of the country.

“When God has given you a house and car, what should be your next priority is how to make positive impacts in the lives of people.

“In fact, I just became a landlord maybe three or four years ago.”

On the newly-built radio station, which will commence full operations on December 1, 2023, Omoloju Jesu said: “This radio is not a Christian or religious radio.

“It is a secular radio for everybody.

“We are also about to complete our radio stations in Ibadan (Oyo State), Abeokuta and Ibafo (both in Ogun State).

“In fact, we are touching the nook and cranny of the South West.

“This is not a spiritual thing.

“It is pure business.

“You know I am also a media man because we interact with people daily and pass information to them, especially by preaching hope to them.

“You also know as an Ibadan man, we know the value of words.”

On whether he got the millions of naira he used in building the new radio station through tithes and offerings, the radio-vangelist said: “I am into several businesses that fetches me clean money.

“I am into real estate, I sell clothes, gold and so on.

“Any man of God that says God instructed him not to work is a liar and thief.

“I am saying this in public.”

On what would differentiate Melody FM from the tens of radio stations in Lagos State, Omoloju Jesuc said: “We are doing all programmes in Yoruba language, English language, Hausa language and Igbo language and we are purely entertainment oriented radio station.

|We want to make people happy, especially through music, because I love making people laugh.

“In fact, if you sit with me for one hour and you don’t laugh, I won’t associate with you because I am very funny.

“We have a lot of unique programmes, which I want to keep as a top secret for now.”