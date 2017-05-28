Anthony Joshua confirms Klitschko rematch

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that the proposed high-profile rematch between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will likely go ahead later this year.

Joshua came out on top in the first bout two months ago, stopping his opponent in the 11th round in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to maintain his perfect record.

Plans have been in motion to find a venue and set a date, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium the preferred choice should it be staged in Britain, and Hearn expects the two men to step back into the ring in the coming months.

“I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko. People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week,” he told Sky Sports News.

“So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK. Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

Kubrat Pulev remains the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s IBF belt.

