Another Wike’s loyalist resigns from Fubara’s cabinet, cites toxic working environment

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Chinedu Mmon, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Mmon, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is the third reappointed Commissioner to tender his resignation.

Before Mmom, the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, resigned their appointments a few weeks ago.

Both Adangor and Kamalu resigned after Fubara directed that they should be redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Ministry for Employment Generation and Empowerment, respectively.

The former Commissioner of Education, in a letter dated May 15, 2024, and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government said he was resigning because his current workspace had become toxic.

The letter reads in part, “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today, May 15, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favorable environment to enable me to realize my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is a loss of trust, animosity, and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet, which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.

“I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish you well in your administration.”

The commissioner, however, pleaded to his supporters and well-wishers to accept in good faith his decision to resign from the governor’s cabinet.

“My decision might not go down well with most of you, but it is best given the prevailing circumstances. Many thanks for your understanding,” he wrote on his Facebook.