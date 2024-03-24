ANLCA cries out over arbitrary increase in haulage fares at Onne Port

The Eastern Zone of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents has described as arbitrary the increase in haulage fare at Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by two transport unions: Maritime Flat and Cargo and Freight Forwarding Transport.

According to available information, the increase was allegedly done in connivance with the Nigeria Shippers Council.

Trouble started last week, our Correspondent is reporting, following an arbitrary increase in transport fare at Onne Port by about 200 percent, according to ANLCA.

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent on the sidelines of an emergency meeting at Onne, the Zonal Coordinator, ANLCA Eastern Zone, Joshua Ahuama, stated: “The recent attempt by the Truckers’ Association to increase transport rate by more than 200 percent is mostly unjust, unwarranted and inhibitive to trade.

“Hence, the freight forwarders’ leadership moved and had an interface with the Nigerian Shippers Council.”

Ahuama revealed that after all valid arguments had been made on the matter, the South South Zonal Director of the NSC, Glory Onojedo, felt compelled and put a call across to the Truckers’ Association, directing them to suspend the implementation of the new rate, pending the conclusion of all necessary deliberations on the matter.

He said his association was piqued at the behaviour of the transport unions, which, according to him, walked out of a meeting involving them, ANLCA and NSC,

They left chanting solidarity songs to stand on their mandate.

He said the freight forwarders’ leadership requested that the NSC should put its instruction and directive to the truckers in writing to allow for concrete evidence and ease of reference, adding that the truckers union have refused to revert to the old rate, but rather had gone ahead to implement the new price regime even to the extent of locking up some trucks that have refused to increase their fares.

He wondered why the increment at this time when the roads have improved due to the various construction and rehabilitation works going on in the South South and South East.

Recall that in May 2022, the two transport unions: Maritime Flat and Cargo and Freight Forwarding, clashed over what those in the maritime industry described as an unwarranted and astronomical increase in transport fare of containers from the port to their destinations and who controls the park.

The development resulted in free for all and damage beyond repair of two vehicles: A Toyota Sienna Car and a Mitsubishi bus, belonging to the two unions, including their office, a 40 foot container, which an eyewitness said was lifted with bare hands and turned upside down by the warring factions.

The incident resulted in the loss of billions of naira to the Federal Government and maritime business stakeholders until the intervention of the NSC and other relevant authorities.

But in this case, the freight forwarders said they perceived an alleged unholy union among the transporters, NSC and Nigerian Ports Authority to extort them and shipping companies.

Ahuama said: “The refusal of the Nigerian Shippers Council to put their directive in writing is strong evidence and indictment against them, and only indicates that they are in cahoots with the truckers to extort agents.

“This is quite disheartening, considering that a Council that should model transparency and help in facilitating trade has made itself a cheap tool for manipulation and treachery, for the shameful reason of undue financial benefit.

“We are insisting that due process must be followed towards arriving at what’s fair to all concerned.

“All necessary parties must be consulted and considered.

“Only then can a fair rate be actualised.

“And we are also putting all relevant authorities and interested parties on notice that if the Shippers Council fails to put their directive in writing, and ensure that status quo remains within a reasonable time, that we the agents are going to:

1) Engage the services of other transport companies who are not members of their unions

2) Will resist any attempt of any form from them to prevent other non Union trucks/drivers to load out cargo from the port

3) We prevent them from having access to the port by upholding the position of the law as regards haulage in the port and

4) May withdraw our services if the Nigerian Ports Authority does not wade in and exercise their authority on this issue.

“We are crying out so that the Nigerian public and traders will understand that we have explored all peaceful avenues to resolve this matter and promote, facilitate and protect the Nigerian trading public.

“The rippling effects of this will geometrically hike the prices of goods in the market in an already tense situation in the country.

“This may disrupt the peace and tranquillity in the South Eastern ports.”

However, as at the time of filing this report, every attempt to reach the two transport unions leaders proved abortive as their phone numbers continued to return with the programmed: “You are not allowed to call these numbers.”