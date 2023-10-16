Anambra traders laud Soludo over construction of flyover 

Traders at Ekwulobia Central Market/Motor Park, have lauded Governor Charles Soludo, for the construction of a flyover bridge at Ekwulobia roundabout, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Chief Peter Okeke, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ekwulobia Monday.

Okeke who is the former Chairman of the motor park, said that the flyover, when completed, would curtail the constant traffic gridlock and avoidable road accidents experienced in the area almost on a daily basis.

He said the initial time of commencement of the flyover, the demolition exercise engaged by the government was painful but they had endured the pain, seeing the work in progress.

Okeke said that the Governor had paid compensation to those whose buildings were affected.

“I am a tenant but the landlords affected in the demolition have been compensated and we have all endorsed the construction of the flyover because it is a good thing.

“We commend our able Governor and plead with him to relocate us to an alternative place pending when the flyover will be completed.

“We also commend Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, the Chief Executive Officer of JEZCO Group of companies, for giving us a place to stay. We rejoice with him in the celebration of his tripartite events,” he said.

Okeke said for constructing the Ekwulobia General Market, election was coming and expressed optimism that his past achievements would speak for him to emerge victorious come election day on a date to be fixed.

Also speaking, Mathew Igwe, Secretary, Ekwulobia Traders and Allied Workers, (Park unit), while reacting to the construction of the flyover, said the governor had saved the people from constant congestion always experienced in the area.

“We welcome the construction of the flyover but it is difficult for us to cope with as the governor said that it will take within a year and six months to complete it.

“We are stranded now, we have been sacked from our stalls and if it rains most of us who no longer have lockup shops feel the pains most.

“Presently, I am in the open space and I deal in mattresses and other household materials. Though Ezeokafor has just given us a place and we thank him and plead that we need to be remembered as traders in Ekwulobia,” Igwe said.

According to Igwe, the Governor on his last visit said that it was unfortunate that one who comes from Lagos would spend three hours in Ekwulobia because of holdup.