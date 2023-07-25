Anambra to NUJ; Retract comments against Gov. Soludo

828 828

Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to retracts its negative comments against the governor.

He made the call during an interaction with the media in Awka while reacting to a communique by the NUJ on Monday.

The NUJ in its July meeting frowned at the purported shutdown of the National Light Newspapers, the state-owned newspaper, and the way the future of members of staff of the media establishment was being handled.

“Congress frowned at the ill treatment of journalists by Prof Chukwuma Soludo led administration which led to his shutting down National Light Newspapers without any reason, thus portraying his government as wicked and without human face,” it said.

But speaking to journalists, Aburime said Soludo was an amiable, methodological and egalitarian governor who did not fit into the mould the NUJ placed him.

While pleading not to speak on the National Light newspaper matter as it was a state policy issue, Aburime said the matter was being handled by the appropriate ministry and agency subject to due process.

He described the NUJ position as “uncharitable” and called for restraint and retraction of the comment.

He said: “Soludo is a good man.

“He is governing Anambra with a human face and means well for Anambra.

“The government is media friendly.

“It encourages free media and does not fit into the image painted by the NUJ.

“We urge the Union to retract the statement and support the policies of this government.”