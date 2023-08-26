Anambra pastor kills self after lover jilted him

A pastor of a Pentecostal Church (name withheld) in Nnewi, Anambra State, identified as Pastor Prosper Igboke, has committed suicide after he jumped down from a two-storey building in Nnewi.

Sources in the area said Igboke jumped down from the two-storey building and died instantly after he was jilted by his lover, whom he had spent so much on.

A relative of the deceased who spoke to journalists on Saturday, said the 30-year-old man from Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State, had trained his lover in the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

Also Read:

He said, “The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this.”

According to their village tradition, the relative said he was buried in a forest for committing “sacrilege”.

“He was eventually buried on Friday in a bush in his community,” the source added.

However, when contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was not brought before the police command.

“There is no information like that before me, and I want to also thank you for the privileged information. I will escalate this to the police manager within the area for necessary action, please,” Ikenga added.