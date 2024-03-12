AMVCA 2024: MultiChoice announces date, Head Judge for 10th edition

MultiChoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, on Tuesday announced that the 10th edition of its prestigious awards will be held from May 10 to 11, 2024.

The organisers, during a press conference held on Tuesday, also unveiled the head judge of the prestigious awards.

At the news conference in Lagos, ace filmmaker, director, producer and pioneer Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Femi Odugbemi, was named as head judge of the awards.

According to the organisers, the event, which will take place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, will celebrate talents in film production, culture, fashion, music, and other aspects of African entertainment.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding achievements in film and television production in Africa.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, described the 10th AMVCA as a celebration to mark a decade of brilliance, innovation, and sheer magic of African storytelling on screen.

According to her, the AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry, noting that this edition is not just the celebration of excellence in filmmaking, but also a heritage of an award that has improved careers and boosted talent development on the continent.

Tejumola further disclosed that the entries received this year have tasked the jury and head judge as they have received a pool of quality entries to review.

She said: “For this edition, we received entries from films and talent across Africa. Shortlisting has begun and we will now move to the judging phases.

“For this special edition, we are making changes to the award categories. The Best Actor and Best Actress, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories will now be determined by the jury.

“We are also delighted to announce ace filmmaker, director and producer, Femi Odugbemi, as the Head Judge for the 10th AMVCA.

“In partnership with our sponsors, Amstel, Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell.

“Other sponsors of the 10th AMVCAs include TECNO, Verve, QuickTeller, Tiger Beer, MTN and Indomie.

“We call on Africa to join in this celebration, as we begin with the announcement of final nominees in each category, live across all Africa Magic channels, on March 24, at 8pm.

“The voting portal will open immediately after the announcement.”

Addressing the impact of the AMVCA, Dr. Tejumola highlighted that the award has recorded undeniable influence on the continent’s movie industry.

She added: “Let me give you some numbers – since inception in 2013, the AMVCAs have injected over N623 billion into the film and television economy, N9 billion in awards events, training, and logistics, creating over 27 000 long and short-term jobs through the development of critical skills and honouring the industry stars.”

The 10th AMVCA’s two-day celebration kicks off on May 10 with the Young Filmmakers and Content Creators event in the morning, followed by the Cultural Day and Opening Night celebration in the evening and the Main Awards Ceremony the night of May 11.

Commenting on the task before the award jury, Odugbemi said: “This prestigious award is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to excellence, and the jury remains steadfast in ensuring only the most outstanding works earn a spot on the nomination list.

“Having served as the head judge in previous editions, I can unequivocally state that evaluating the remarkable submissions by talent across Africa is an extremely challenging task.

“I assure everyone that the final selection will truly represent the best in the field.”

Speaking on the nominations, Odugbemi, who also confirmed that the nominees list for this year’s edition will also be out on March 24, said: “The nominations of the AMVCA are determined by specific criteria and processes determined by the jury in conjunction with Deloitte.

“One of such major changes is that the award categories have been reduced from 33 to 27 to meet global trends and standards.

“The 10th edition of AMVCA will now see winners in 25 categories, including two special recognition awards.”