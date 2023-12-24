Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Ondo state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Corps Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, disclosed this on Sunday.

He made the disclosure while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, gave a stern warning to criminals hiding in forest reserves in the state “to pack and leave the state or face the wrath of the law”.

“We are determined to eradicate crime in all nooks and crannies in the state, so there is no hiding place for criminals.

“From the 12 suspects being paraded today, seven of them were arrested in Owo.

“And out of the arrested seven, four of them were contracted with the job of kidnapping and armed robbery in Ondo State by the remaining three.

“We were able to apprehend them with their rifles and camouflage they used in deceiving unsuspecting commuters on the road and they have made confessional statements.

“We also have a syndicate that specialises in the robbery of commercial motorcycles (Okada) in Akure and Akoko areas.

“Our efforts so far, is to drive home our position of zero-tolerance to all forms of criminalities and crimes in Ondo State.

“We want to further assure the good people of the state that all security agencies are working in synergy to ensure that this yuletide period is crime free,” he said.

Adeleye also disclosed that the corps had deployed 1,500 officers to the18 Local government area of the state to ensure security during the yuletide celebrations.

“By the grace of God, the yuletide festivities will be peaceful and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State that all hands are on deck.

“All security agencies in the state are on alert to guarantee 24 hours patrol and safety of lives and property of residents and commuters in the state,” he said.