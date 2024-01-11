Amotekun arrests ex-convict for allegedly raping nine-year-old girl

The Osun State Amotekun Corps on Thursday said it arrested a 30-year-old ex-convict, Dada Isiaka, an indigene of Ada in Boripe Local Government of the state, for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Ada Town.

This was revealed in a statement by retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, the State Amotekun Commander.

He said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at the scene of the crime.

Adewinmbi explained that the suspect lured a minor, around Aogun Compound in Ada, to an uncompleted building in the area and allegedly raped her.

He said it was the girl’s shouts, during the intercourse, that attracted the attention of residents of the area who quickly called the attention of officials of Amotekun Boripe Command to the incident.

He said: “The girl raised alarm when she was being raped and when residents rushed to the scene of the incident, they met her with blood coming out of her private part.

“The residents apprehended the suspect on the spot and called the attention of Amotekun operatives to the incident.

“When the Amotekun officers took the suspect in for questioning, he admitted that he committed the offence.”

Adewinmbi explained that it was also discovered during interrogation that the suspect was an ex-convict, having served three months in jail for stealing.

The Commander said the suspect, however, had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He appealed to residents of the state to always report any infraction and suspicious movement in their areas to security agents for prompt action.