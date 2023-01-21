Amidst price variance, FG denies approving hike in petrol price 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said the Federal Government FG has not approved any increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

In a statement, issued Friday in Abuja, Sylva said that President Muhammadu Buhari had not approved rise in the pump price of PMS as being bandied around.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter.

“There is no reason for the President to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time.

“Mr President is sensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian, and has said repeatedly that he understands the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian and would not want to cause untold hardship for the electorate.

“Government will not approve any increase of PMS secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He said that the President had not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel.

According to him, this is not the time for any price increase in pump price of PMS.

The Minister explained that what was playing out was the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of the President in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

“I appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and law abiding as the government is working hard to bring normalcy to fuel supply and distribution in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, checks by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja revealed that the NNPCL retail outlet, Zone 1, Wuse and NNPCL Mega Station by Church Gate currently adjusted pump price of PMS to N194 per litre against N179 amidst long queues of consumers.

Other petroleum marketers in the FCT are currently selling PMS between N195 and N280 per litre.

However, some motorists and consumers decried the difficulties occasioned by the current fuel scarcity in the territory and beyond.