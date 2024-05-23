Amendment of Emirate Council laws: Kwankwaso resigns

Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a high-ranking official of the Karaye Emirate in Kano State, has resigned his “Sarkin Yakin Karaye” position over alleged politicisation of the Emirate Council laws.

The high ranking Emirate official confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

“I have resigned my appointment as Sarkin Yakin Karaye rather than wait to be forced out of office,” he said.

Kwankwaso expressed disapproval of the Kano State House of Assembly’s move to amend the laws governing the Emirate Councils, which he believed was driven by political motives.

He lamented that the Emirate Council had been compromised for selfish political reasons, resulting in Emirs serving only four years “as each new government appoints its own Emir”.

The Karaye Emirate is one of the four Emirates in Kano State created by the immediate past administration.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed to Audu Bako Secretariat, the seat of the Kano State House of Assembly, as the lawmakers move to amend the traditional council laws.

Also Read:

The move to amend the Emirate Council laws has already passed its first reading on the floor of the Assembly, causing tensions and uncertainties within the Emirate.

Kwankwaso’s resignation highlights the growing concerns over the politicisation of the Emirate Council and its potential impact on the traditional institution.