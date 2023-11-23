Alleged genitals theft: Can a human penis really be stolen?, by Matthew Ma

“So, the question is, can a human penis really be stolen? The answer is no. The reason is that it is a condition of the mind or an abnormal state of mind. In fact, nothing is wrong with their genitalia. However, something is wrong with their state of mind. More often than not, many people don’t know that the symptoms of the mind and the symptoms of the body are interwoven. Many have an existing psychiatric condition or mental disturbance.”

There are growing concerns over the activities of some criminal elements who are reportedly on the prowl in Abuja and other states of the federation stealing male genital organs. In recent times, there has been an increase in reported cases of the disappearance of genital organs in some states in the North Central, particularly in Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Benue, and the nation’s capital. Some newspapers report that while it is yet unclear how the miscreants carry out such acts, residents of the affected states have, for over a month, been living in fear following reported cases of stealing of manhood. The ugly trend has led to the murder of some people by angry youths who descend on any person suspected of allegedly causing the mysterious disappearance of the penis. There are different accounts of how heinous crime is being perpetuated in these cities. While some said a mere conversation with the alleged manhood thief could cause the disappearance of the victim’s penis, others said it happens after physical contact, including a handshake. Yet, for others, there are indications that some of the allegations by the victims of manhood theft are false and may have sinister motives. But how did this story of organ loss begin? How did we get here?

For many Nigerians, stories of people claiming their private parts went missing, usually after a physical touch by someone else, are not new. Findings by various media outlets showed that the victims are generally men, and the body part they often claim ‘disappeared’ is the penis. Often, the victims claim they felt a sensation in their body after touching or an encounter with someone, prompting them to raise the alarm to attract a crowd, after which a ‘culprit’ is fingered as responsible, and passersby become the street court and judge. A demand is made of the accused to replace the affected organ, and if they unfortunately fail to do so, a harsh death in the hands of a raging mob is often on the cards. For months, there have been several claims of stolen genitals across the country. Although there is no visual evidence to substantiate these claims, these stories have instilled a morbid fear among many men. Residents in Abuja said such claims had generated panic among citizens. One person, who claimed anonymity, said that such stories are familiar in the country. In fact, many men are now purchasing charcoal, bitter kola, and needles and placing them in their pockets whenever they go out because they believe these things will prevent their genitals from being stolen. Commenting on the baffling trend, another Abuja resident, Mr. Kingsley Godwin, said that he has heard of cases of missing organs, but where are the pictures or videos to confirm these things? None. These are the results of years of people being conditioned by Nollywood and religious tales about body parts being stolen or retrieved by magic and witchcraft. Now, we are seeing the result: people readily believe these things without any proof.

For his part, a businessman who also resides in the capital city described the missing manhood as a format used by criminals. He said that most of the time, those being accused are the victims, and those claiming their manhood has disappeared are criminals. These criminals would position themselves around and look out for someone they know they can easily intimidate, walk up to them, and hit them. If you are frightened, the criminal will scream at the top of his voice that his penis has disappeared. This is the new method used to rob people of their valuables. Corroborating this observation, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Benin, Edo State, Afolabi Aroyewun, said that the root of the false allegations was economic hardship. He noted that what we are seeing now is caused by the financial problems Nigeria is currently facing. It is a situation people now use as a decoy for mob action, to steal and commit crimes. The prevalence is a result of the economic crisis because things are not accessible. Some people who have been living on charity and the goodwill of others no longer enjoy that because there is not much to give to pay for that, so they devise other ways of getting money. Hence, the focus of people is not on the missing genitalia. When it happens, the situation is used to raise a false alarm, which would cause a mob action. While that was going on, their colleagues around the scene used the opportunity to commit several atrocities.

As rumors and panic spread with the tales of missing genitals across different states, insatiable violence also began to accompany it. On November 8, 2023, the Benue state police command said it arrested two suspects for brutalizing a pastor accused of stealing a boy’s penis in Makurdi. The accused, Dr. Emmanuel Aime, is a Chief Lecturer at Akawe Torkula Polytechnic Makurdi and also a Pastor with Living Faith Church Wurukum, Makurdi. It was gathered that at about 9:30 am, the pastor and lecturer went out to preach and was accused of organ (penis) theft without any proof. An eye witness said that he was mercilessly beaten to a coma by a mob in front of First Bank located in the Wurukum area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where he had gone to spread the word of God. The witness said that not long after the alarm was raised, hundreds of motorcyclists (Okada riders) gathered at the scene, as the majority of the young men joined in beating up the preacher. He emphasized that as the pastor was preaching and evangelizing close to the bank, suddenly, a boy he prayed for started shouting that Dr Aime (the pastor) had stolen his penis. The man would have been lynched if not for the intervention of the military personnel who were passing by. Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, described the incident as unfortunate, saying two suspects had been arrested and would be made to face the wrath of the law. She said it was a shame that some people do not have respect for the law and are bent on taking directions into their own hands. Anene said there is no such thing as organ theft and advised the people to desist from making such allegations and taking laws into their own hands.

There have been other incidences where male individuals make allegations of their penis being stolen in public places in the Makurdi metropolis and its environs. In some of the incidents, those accused have been severely beaten by angry mobs and humiliated in viral videos circulated on social media platforms. Some of the incidents include the instance at Balcony Junction, where a pastor and his member were accused of stealing a young man’s genital organ, and the accused people were beaten and stripped of their clothes. Another incident was in the modern market, where an allegation was leveled against a woman who was also humiliated and beaten. A second-hand cloth seller along Makurdi -Gboko Road, Ndubisi Oketa, argued that missing genitals are actual, saying he witnessed an incident in Wurukum Market where a missing male genital organ was returned and called for the deployment of security operatives in the market and public places where such incidences are prone. A motorcyclist, Francis Odum, opined that people who spiritually steal male genitals used them for ritual purposes to make quick wealth for themselves. But for Kene Kenneth, a Makurdi-based journalist, the trend is a ploy by criminals to steal from unsuspecting members of the public, attributing economic hardship as a factor for criminal activity and calling on the police to pay special attention to the issue.

Commenting, a Urologist at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Professor Edwin Ogwuche, explained that the issue of missing male genital organs is an acute mental disorder called koro syndrome, where people believe their sexual organs are shrinking in their body. Koro syndrome is a multi-tiered disease presenting an overwhelming belief that one’s sexual organs are shrinking. According to the Urologist, there has never been a time where a case of missing genitals was certified at the hospital, advising the public always to request the supposed victim to expose his genitals to verify if indeed they are missing. He also stated that the penis is a shy organ; therefore, expecting it to rise in the market or other public places is tricky.

There have been recent news reports regarding the alleged theft of male genitalia in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. However, the FCT police command has denied these claims and charged 14 individuals with making false allegations about the disappearance of their male organs. In a statement, FCT Commissioner of Police Haruna Garba confirmed that the police had received over ten reports of alleged male organ disappearance throughout the territory. This has led to an increase in mob violence by enraged youths. Fortunately, the police intervened and prevented any further loss of life and property, and order was restored. The 14 suspects were taken to the hospital, where medical professionals confirmed that their genitalia were intact and functional. As a result, they have been accused of providing false information and inciting public disturbance. However, there is a difference of opinion among Nasarawa and Abuja residents regarding the police’s stance on the issue. Some believe that ignoring calls for help would be a disservice to those affected and a neglect of public safety. Those who spoke up about the matter emphasized the need for a thorough investigation of penis theft and ultimately alleviated anxiety in Abuja. Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye, Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, expressed concern over the alarming trend of organ theft and urged everyone, including the Nigeria Police, to take the matter seriously. While some reports have been confirmed as accurate, others argue that the allegations are unfounded.

The public space has been inundated with a kerfuffle surrounding alleged organ theft, shrinkage, or disappearance. This development has thrown most residents of some Nigerian states where these allegations have been reported into fear of genital loss. Other schools of thought have expressed different views on this subject. First is the School of Thought which posits that the idea of genital disappearance or shrinkage is a ridiculous hoax. This school of thought argues that the penis theft mystery is a joke. In other words, it is a psychological disorder called koro in which victims come to believe that their genitals have shrunk or retracted into the body. The concern is not only about their sexuality but also about their lives because they think that the condition may be life-threatening if it is not reversed. In order to prevent it from further shrinking, the victims would securely tie their penises with string or metal clamps or sometimes have family members hold them in relays until treatment can be sought, usually from traditional healers. Victims of koro typically believe that a touch or “accidental” brush with a stranger can cause genital theft. Koro can be understood in various ways. From a psychological perspective, it can be understood as a mass hysteria or delusion, in which a cultural belief can be manifested in one person’s experience — whether objectively or not. From a physical point of view, no one has ever died from koro, at least not directly. However, belief in koro can have deadly consequences. For example, hundreds of people have lost their lives because of the accusations.

In many cases, koro “victims” have called out bystanders to help apprehend the penis thief, after which the accused people have been lynched on the spot by street mobs, much the way an accused mugger or rapist might be set upon by street justice. The second school of thought holds the view that fetish practices form part of the African system. Hence, human organs can be mysteriously stolen without physical severance. Recent African examples of penis theft from Benin (BBC News, 2001) or penis snatching from Ghana (CNN World News, 1997) and Nigeria (BBC News, 2001) strongly point towards the prevalent cultural beliefs concerning genitals that attract luck. Whether or not this particular claim is valid, such a practice is not uncommon in the area. Traditional healers or witch doctors often use body parts and mix them with roots, herbs, seawater, animal parts, and other ingredients to prepare charms for their clients. Sometimes, clients eat the mixture or rub it on the skin or into open wounds. The third school of thought, which can be likened to the biblical character Thomas, holds the view that can be summarized as “Unless I see and confirm with my naked eyes, I will not believe.

Clearly, the laws recognize the existence of fetish practices, although the possibility of genital theft by fetish means has never been submitted to the judiciary for determination. In the case of physical genital severance, culprits are charged with “causing grievous hurt” or other similar offenses. While fetish practices and the use of juju may be considered a mental issue, they remain common in Africa and cannot be ignored, hence, their recognition under our Criminal Laws. From the information available in the public space, there is no single victim of a purported genital theft whose genital has been confirmed missing by a certified medical practitioner. However, this idea is not an attempt to dismiss the claims made by alleged victims, especially as fetish practices, the use of juju, and witchcraft have been characteristic of the African system. Hence, it is my view that where there is the expression of repentance and admittance by the culprit, the use of fetish means to tamper with a person’s genitalia. The same should be liturgically investigated and submitted to court for determination. In the interim, members of the public are urged to refrain from participating in any form of Jungle justice as that in itself is an offense.

So, the question is, can a human penis really be stolen? The answer is no. The reason is that it is a condition of the mind or an abnormal state of mind. In fact, nothing is wrong with their genitalia. However, something is wrong with their state of mind. More often than not, many people don’t know that the symptoms of the mind and the symptoms of the body are interwoven. Many have an existing psychiatric condition or mental disturbance. Some may have a pre-existing depression or anxiety disorder. Some may have a personality disorder prior to that experience of believing that their genitals had disappeared, retracted, or were taken by someone else. Though some may not be diagnosed with pre-existing psychiatric disorders, sometimes you may be able to tell when you interact with such a person. You may be able to identify some psychiatric conditions in the person that may be evolving. Credible or not, the controversy is here. Mob responses to cases of alleged missing genitalia resulting in civil unrest and extrajudicial punishment should be discouraged and halted. So far, the situation has not led to any known fatalities in Nigeria due to timely intervention by the police. However, those falsely accused of stealing genitals must get justice. Also, false alarmists, as well as members of mobs that subject innocent citizens to molestation, should be rounded up and prosecuted.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.