All you need to know about the 2023 Women’s World Cup coverage

828 828

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in Australia and New Zealand July 20. The tournament has 32 teams in eight groups contesting for the world title. The final will be held at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia on August 20.

Here are important facts about the coverage of the tournament for the African continent:

Exclusive to SuperSport: Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, has exclusive broadcast rights for the Women’s World Cup in Africa. All the matches will be available on SuperSport channels, as part of the ‘Here For Her’ campaign, aimed at celebrating the success and achievements of women.

All Female Production Crew: As part of its commitment to promoting workplace gender equality and opportunity, the entire MultiChoice crew covering the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup are female. It is believed that with their expertise, the all-female crew are well poised to bring viewers the world-class standard of premium sports broadcasting that SuperSport is known for, covering the live matches from cities across Australia and New Zealand.

ALSO READ:

Super Falcons Record: The Super Falcons of Nigeria is one of the few teams to have participated in every edition of the World Cup since the maiden tournament in 1991. The Super Falcons also remain the only African Women’s team to have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, courtesy of their 1999 exploits.

Women’s Football on the Rise: Africa’s contingent to the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup is a testament to the fact that women’s football is growing on the continent. Of the four teams representing the continent, two teams: Atlas Lionesses of Morocco and Copper Queens of Zambia, are making their debut at the tournament. African Champions, Bayana Bayana of South Africa and Super Falcons of Nigeria are the other representatives.

By Ayomide Oriade, Senior PR Specialist