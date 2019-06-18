Dr Abdalla Adamu, the Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria, says all courses offered by the university have been accredited by National Universities Commission.

He said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, while reacting to the quality of education obtainable in the institution.

The vice chancellor frowned at the perception some citizens have toward taking up studies in the school and in virtual learning.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2018 equated NOUN with any institution across the country, hence no need to disregard its products.

He said: “All courses offered have been accredited by NUC. We have full accreditation like any other university.

“When the president signed our act into law in December 2018, he said we are equal to any university in the country.

“We are also working hard to resolve the issue of allowing our students go for National Youth Service Corps and Law School.”

Adamu added that some NOUN students were denied admission for post graduate studies in some universities, but that the issue had now been addressed.

He said: “Some institutions tend to deny our students post graduate admission and we reported them to NUC and the commission is prosecuting any university that refuses any NOUN student post graduate study.

“Based on that, the struggle has stopped and the headquarters of the Deans of Post Graduate Studies Schools of Nigeria is domicile in NOUN.

“How can the headquarter be here and refuse NOUN students? Anytime any dean anywhere or any post graduate school in Nigeria writes a letter, it is copied to NOUN, so, they are careful now.”

The VC, therefore, urged the public to have confidence in the university and its virtual university status.

He explained that virtual university provides education higher education programmes through electronic media, typically the Internet, saying

that online learning was the way forward in a world of revolutionary technology.