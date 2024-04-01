Alibaba announces birth of triplets with 55-year-old wife

Atunyota Akpobome, the ace comedian better known as Alibaba, and Mary Akpobome, his wife, have welcomed a set of triplets.

Alibaba announced the arrival of the newborns in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

All of them are males.

He disclosed that the triplets arrived two months ago and have been named Aaron, Alexander, and Aandrew.

His post read:

“Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our 3 sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Aandrew, into the Akpobome family.

“It’s been 2 months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thanh God Almighty for these 3 beautiful blessings.

“We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far.

“We appreciate and thank you immensely for all your prayers, love, best wishes, and gifts.

“As we celebrate the essence of the Resurrection power in this period of Easter, we join our faith with yours and pray that things of joy will never be far from you.

“God will make all that needs to arise, to Arise in your favour in this Holy period of reawakening.

“On behalf of the Akpobomes, again, thank you.”