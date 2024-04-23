Alake commends Nasarawa for securing mining sites

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr, Dele Alake, has commended the Nasarawa State Government for providing adequate security at mining sites in the state.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development said this when Governor Abdullahi Sule visited him in his office in Abuja.

Alake also commended the state government for supporting the establishment of a world-class lithium processing facility, which is nearing completion in the state.

He said that the gesture demonstrated their commitment to developing the mining sector and boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

He said: “I want to commend the governor for taking the bull by the horn and providing adequate security for mining sites.

“That is why we have a preponderance of peace around mining operations in Nasarawa.

“I recommend that to other state governments as well.

“Also worthy of commendation is the immense support the state has provided for the ongoing construction of the lithium processing factory, which is nearing completion.

“It will be one of the largest lithium processing factories in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government in 2023 carried out a groundbreaking to commence the construction of a $250 million lithium factory in Nasarawa State.

Alake urged other states to emulate Nasarawa State’s efforts in facilitating the value addition of minerals, which were expedient for the growth of the industry and for boosting Nigeria’s economic profile.

NAN recalls that the Minister had said that the government would give licence only to mining companies that would comply with value addition to mineral resources.

According to Alake, partnerships between the Federal Government and the private sector are crucial to ensuring the achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s objectives of value addition.

Speaking earlier, Governor Sule said that the first lithium processing plant in the country, located in the state, would soon be inaugurated.

He said that his visit was to discuss issues of insecurity around mining sites with the minister and to foster cooperation with the Federal Government on mining development.

He said that the state was collaborating with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure for the utilisation of lithium produced by the state.

According to him, the raw material will be used for the production of solar panels and motor vehicle batteries, among other applications.

Also Read:

Sule said: “We had extensive discussions with NASENI for the use of our lithium as a raw material for their products and in the area of agriculture.

“I think that is one important thing that you are going to see from our lithium processing plant.

“NASENI comes in to buy the pure lithium so that they can be used in the manufacture of solar panels and motor batteries.”