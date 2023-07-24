Al Hilal make record bid for Mbappe 

828 828

Al Hilal have made a world-record £259m bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions have put Mbappe up for sale and left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea having made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

Al Hilal’s record-breaking offer is not the only one PSG have received. They have been approached with a mix of offers for Mbappe, including cash plus players, but Al Hilal have shown their intention after tabling a world-record bid.

Paris Saint-Germain believe at least five clubs are interested in signing Mbappe, with Tottenham among them.

There is said to already be a “hot market” for the France captain and PSG are expecting more developments this week with the interested clubs including Chelsea, Man United, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Also Read:

PSG will listen to any offer and all proposals to sell Mbappe, and If it was left to French campions they would just sell him to the highest bidder, however, other clubs would struggle to ever come anywhere near to Al Hilal’s offer.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new one, with PSG believing he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer.