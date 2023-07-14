Akpabio admonishes politicians to be guided by clear vision, mission

828 828

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has advised the political class to allow their aspirations for political offices to be guided by clear vision and mission for their constituents.

He gave the charge while speaking at the funeral service in honour of Late Deaconese Aniema Donald Etiebet, daughter of the late former Governor of old Cross River State, Senator Donald Dick Etiebet, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The President of the Senate, who led other Senators to the funeral service, described the deceased as “a very strong supporter of mine, who had the sight and the vision of what was about to happen in the Senatorial District”.

ALSO READ:

“She did all she could to ensure that I emerged the Senator representing the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, which finally led to my being elected by my colleagues as the President of the 10th Senate”.

The former Governor said: “Aniema was a chip off the old block. When some people who were misled, gathered at Ritman University against me, Aniema stood her grounds against them. She invited me to her father’s house, prayed for and campaigned for me. God answered her prayers because she had the vision of a better thing for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District”.

Akpabio called on all women to emulate the visionary character of late Aniema, saying, “apart from being my Sister, she was my political ally who stood by me and ensured that all the gang up against my ambition fell flat.