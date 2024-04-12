Ajaero-led NLC, a bad student of history — Labour Party

The Labour Party has described the Nigeria Labour Congress as a bad student of history.

The party spoke against the backdrop of what it described as the futile attempt by the labour union to takeover LP.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Comrade Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday following the move by the NLC to take over the party.

Ifoh said the labour union had forgotten that such a move in 2015 was rebuffed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said: “Where people refuse to learn from history, history will continue to repeat itself.

“When the Nigeria Labour Congress in 2015 attempted to crookedly take over the leadership of the Labour Party and wrote INEC, INEC replied them that they have no locus standi to interfere or change the leadership of the party.

“They have failed to learn from that trajectory and it is surprising that Joe Ajaero’s NLC is also taking the same line of action and trajectory and they are expecting a different result.

“A reasonable NLC would have been thinking of how to consolidate with the leadership of the Labour Party having made huge exploits and having achieved great results from the 2023 general election rather, they have chosen a collision cause which will neither help them nor help Nigerians.”