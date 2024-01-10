Air Peace expands operations, set to cover Africa 

Air Peace, a domestic airline, has announced plans to expand its operational routes, in a bid to connect the entire Africa.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, in Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said that the connection would help in facilitating economic prosperity on the continent.

Olisa said that the expansion would see the airline begin flight operation from Lagos to Cotonou, in Benin Republic, and Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, on January 22.

He said the initiative would bring to 10, its regional destinations in less than a decade of commencing scheduled flight operations.

Olisa said that asides the new routes, Air Peace was also introducing new connections, such as Abidjan-Dakar, Cotonou-Dakar and Abidjan-Cotonou.

He said that the airline, with its fleet of over 30 aircraft, was now operating on 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations.