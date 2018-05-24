Agim takes over as FOSSRA chairman

The Executive Secretary of CCC, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (retd), who made the announcement, said that topical issues were also discussed at the meeting.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, is now the Chairman of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies.

Agim was unveiled as the Chairman of the forum during their meeting at the Centre for Crisis Communication, FOSSRA’s secretariat.

The Executive Secretary of CCC, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (retd), who made the announcement, said that topical issues were also discussed at the meeting.

Anas said: “The meeting, which was chaired by Brigadier General John Agim, also reviewed recent sociopolitical and economic developments in the country and the attendant security implications and agreed to work more on conflict sensitive communication and to also partner each other in the management and dissemination of security information in the interest of the country.

“The meeting had in attendance spokespersons of the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Nigerian Prisons Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“Other members of the forum include Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and Federal Fire Service.”

Agim began his military career in 1992 when he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army.

He holds a Bachelor degree BA (Hons) in Communication Arts from the University of Uyo; Masters in Public Relations from the University Of Nigeria; Masters in Mass Communication from Enugu State University of Science and Technology; and PhD in Mass Communication from University of Uyo.

In the course of his career, Agim attended various military courses, some of which are Junior Staff College Jaji; United Nations Peace Keeping and International Conflict Resolution 2003; Certificate of Participation, Nigerian Army Security Awareness 2011; London Leadership course 2012; Information Operations Course London and several other seminars in Public Relations.

He was Commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Public Relations and Information, Lagos between 2014 and January 8, 2018 when he was appointed Director Defence Information.

He has also published books on Public Relations practice.

Agim is a qualified Public Relations spokesperson and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Honours and awards received: Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguish Service Star, Golden Jubilee Medal, United Nations Medal, Training Support Medal.

FOSSRA was established to deepen collaboration and synergy between and among spokespersons of military, security, intelligence and response agencies in Nigeria.