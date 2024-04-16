Again, Naira gains 0.6% against dollar at official market

The Naira on Monday appreciated at the official market, trading at N1,136.04 to the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange on Monday revealed that the Naira gained N6.34.
This represents a 0.55 percent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, exchanging at N1,142.38 to a dollar.
The total daily turnover reduced to $251.60 million on Monday from $281.34 million recorded on Friday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,227 and N1,000 against the dollar.