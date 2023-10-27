Africa Magic @20: MultiChoice takes fans on studio tour 

MultiChoice, in celebration of Africa Magic’s 20th anniversary, has offered selected members of the Africa Magic audience a unique opportunity to tour the Africa Magic production studios in Lagos.

The exclusive experience allowed fans to get a closer look at the movie production process.

Here is a peek at the audience experience on the tour:

Behind the magic: Channel Head of Africa Magic, Tayo Adetunji was on hand to lead the tour of the production studios. The fans got to see the control room and met some of the brains behind production, scheduling, and acquisition of the content they enjoy on Africa Magic channels. This provided fans with insight into the inner workings of the network.

A star-studded tour: The fans also had the opportunity to explore various studio sections and interact with movie stars and TV presenters present. On the tour were SuperSport Presenter, Mozez Praiz, BBNaija’s Groovy Mono, and popular Nollywood actress, Tope Olowoniyan (who played Cleo on Tinsel). Mozez Praiz took the audience on a tour of the SuperSport Studios where popular sports shows like Monday Night Football and SuperPicks are recorded.

ALSO READ:

Gaming Conference: Lottery Commission set to host USA, UK, others

Pro-Tinubu group hails Supreme Court judgement

Group urges FG to approve unconditional payment of withheld salaries

The art behind Tinsel: The Tinsel series is a 15-year-old phenomenon with over 3000 episodes. Several Nollywood big names have taken roles on this popular series. The fans were able to see the art behind the Tinsel magic, as they toured the Tinsel Studios, the costume rooms and also met some of the Tinsel stars on set.

The Big Brother House experience: Fans on the tour couldn’t contain their excitement when it was announced they would be entering the Big Brother House. The reality TV show commands huge followership in Nigeria and Africa, and millions of viewers must have dreamt of touring the illustrious facility. Thirty Africa Magic viewers fulfilled this dream during the tour. They were granted access to all parts of the house, including the Head of House Lounge, the Arena, the Garden, and the Diary Room.

In the spirit of the 20th anniversary, Africa Magic continues to premiere more original series on Africa Magic Showcase. Currently running are exciting series with intriguing storylines such as Slum King, Masquerades of Aniedo, Chronicles, Love and Light, among others.

To ensure more customers have access to the new content, the premium Africa Magic channel, Showcase, is now open to GOtv Supa+and DStv Compact customers, till November 30.

Launched as a single channel in 2003, Africa Magic now has seven distinct channels: Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Family, Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Igbo, Africa Magic Hausa, and Africa Magic Epic.

To be part of the elaborate celebration and content lineup for the period, the firm has urged its customers to stay connected to their DStv or GOtv.

In addition, they are urged to oownload the My DStv or MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew, or upgrade your subscription.