Afenifere dismisses Ayo Adebanjo’s death rumour

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has said that its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is not dead but hale and hearty.

A statement by the group’s Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni in Akure, the Ondo state capital, dismissed the rumour of the death of the elder statesman.

Ebiseni in the statement, said, ”The attention of the Afenifere, apex Yoruba socio-political organisation has been drawn to a statement making the rounds particularly in the media that our Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo is dead.

“Afenifere wishes to say that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of the Afenifere, whose 96th birthday was celebrated recently, is alive, hale and hearty.

“As a matter of fact Baba presided over a meeting till very late Saturday night where he received a report of a Committee of the Organisation led by Balogun Akin Osuntokun and other eminent Yoruba personalities.

“It is however not unlikely that the rumoured death might not have been a mistaken identity for another distinguished Yoruba son and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Banjo, whose death at the age of 90 years was reported on Friday.”

Ebiseni added that “Afenifere wishes to thank numerous Nigerians at home and in the diaspora who have made several calls concerning this unintended mixup, for their demonstrated love and goodwill.”