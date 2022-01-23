AFCON: Osimhen sends message to Super Eagles ahead of Tunisia clash

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has boosted the morale of his teammates ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash against Tunisia on Sunday (today).

Nigeria are without top marksman Victor Osimhen. However, his absence creates opportunities for a number of young guns to make hay at AFCON.

Osimhen’s absence paves way for Greece-based Henry Onyekuru who was also at the last finals in Egypt.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday night, Osimhen wrote, “GoodLuck To The Super Eagles And SSC Napoli In Tomorrow’s Encounter Against Tunisia And Salernitana.”

On Sunday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Nigeria will file out with three wins in three from their group phase campaign.

The Tunisians were only able to defeat Mauritania while losing to Mali and The Gambia. Both countries are led by indigenous coaches.

The match will be Eguavoen’s 16th for Nigeria across three stints, during which he has walked off the pitch victorious in 13 of the previous 15, with only two narrow defeats. He is also the only man to have coached Nigeria to win all three group phase matches at the AFCON, achieving this in both his AFCON odysseys in 2006 and 2022.