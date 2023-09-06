Ado-Ekiti ultra modern bus terminal for commissioning

The commissioning of the Ado-Ekiti Ultra Modern Bus Terminal is billed for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, the commissioning would take place at the new bus terminal Complex, Ijoka road, by 4pm.

The immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is slated as the Special Guest of Honour at the event, will cut the tape declaring open the ultra modern complex.

It is recalled that the ultra modern bus terminal was started by the immediate past administration of Dr Fayemi in 2021 as one of the legacy projects. The project was however, completed by the incumbent Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who has directed that the complex be open for business immediately after its commissioning.

The bus terminal, an urban renewal project, is captured under the Infrastructure and Industrialisation pillar of the Oyebanji administration’s development agenda.

The commissioning of the bus terminal, coming a few weeks after the commissioning of the traditional rulers council chamber, speaks to the commitment of the BAO administration to complete all uncompleted projects of the JKF 2.0 administration in line with the continuity and shared prosperity mantra.