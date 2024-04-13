Aderounmu: How she died, why she reached out to Funke Akindele – Brother

Adeola, the brother of the late actress, Adejumoke Aderonunmu, has revealed how his sister died.

Speaking with Saturday Beats, a pullout in Saturday PUNCH, he also stated why his sister reached out to Funke Akindele.

Aderounmu was a part of a television series: “Jenifa’s Diary,” which is produced by Akindele, who recently revealed that she had stopped its production for a while.

According to Adeola, his sister, who played the role of Esther in Jenifa’s Diary, died in her sleep and was not sick as speculated after his outburst against Akindele over her death.

He said: “She was an introvert, and usually kept to herself.

“She was actually not sick.

“She just died in her sleep.”

On why Aderounmu reached out to Akindele, Adeola said: “She (Funke) stopped calling her for jobs.

“Jumoke tried to know why, because she wanted to retrace her steps if she had committed any offence.”

Adeola said Rita Dominic and Tayo Sobola were the only two Nollywood greats that assisted his sister when she was in need.

He added that because she was not getting jobs in Nollywood again, she had plans to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Asked why he did not reach out to Akindele personally instead of his public outburst following the mourning of his sister by the Jenifa’s Diary producer, he said: “I did not reach out to her (Funke) because I don’t have her phone number, and I am not close to her.

“But my sister had her number, and even sent another actress, Paschaline Alex, to her, all to no avail.”