Adeleke names 309 boards chairmen, members

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, approved the appointment of members of non-statutory boards, as well as chairmen, secretaries and members of Local Government Education Boards, totaling 309.

A statement signed by the spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, said the appointments take immediate effect.

The appointees on the board include members of the governing board of all state-owned tertiary institutions, state Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Boards, state Internal Revenue Service and Council for Art and Culture, among others.

Others are members of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Local Government Service Commission Board, while people were appointed to the LG Education Boards for each of the 30 LGAs and area offices in the state.

Charging the new appointees to strictly observe the rule of law, due process and procurement laws in all their doings, Adeleke also implored them to work for the development of the State.

Those appointed to serve as members of the governing council of the Osun State University are Gbadeshin Lawal, Prof. David Oladeji, Tunji Omole, Olawale Oludayo, Hassan Adegoke, Prof. Aworemi and Dr. Kamoru Kadiri.

For the University of Ilesa, the members are Wale Olunloye, Prof. Rotimi Tayo, Prof. Adejumoke Adefisoye-Adelowo, Dr. Adetunji Dare, Prof. Emmanuel Akande; while Sunday Ogundiji, Adesoye Idowu, Hammed Adedoyin, Dr. David Ogunsade, Gbenga Olakolu, Sunday Adebiyi, Ademola Opadola and Brig. Gen. Derin Awodele will serve as the Board members of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

Board members of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke are Sikiru Adeleke, Sola Oni, Michael Aderibigbe, Taiwo Aiyepola, Adeyela Bashiru, Raimi Medina, Liadi Gbadamosi and Bimbo Olukitibi; while Durosomo Ademola, Serifat Bakare, Musiliyu Adeyemi, Isiaq Olaniyan, Dare Ajimotokin, Esan Lawal, Lekan Obisakin and Kamo Adekunle will serve as board members of the College of Education, Ila.