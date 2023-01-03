Adeleke holds prayer session for successful tenure in office

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Tuesday began the New Year activities with a prayer session in the Governor’s Office, Abere.

The events witnessed the presence of religious leaders across several religious groups and royal fathers with party faithful, including citizens to pray for the peaceful, tranquility and political stability of the state.

Adeleke said he is working assiduously with a view to presenting greater achievements for 100 days in office.

He urged citizens of the state, especially civil servants, not to relent in their prayers for him to succeed as governor.

According to him, the state is moving to its promised land with new governmental policies aimed at delivering dividends of democracy.

“We shall get to the Promised Land, you see that we have renovated the governor’s office. Also, you have not seen anything yet.

“I want to assure you that I will rule with the fear of God.”

Adeleke further urged civil servants to be active in the discharge of their respective duties while in office.

“I will be paying office unscheduled visits and if I find out that your surroundings are dirty, you will be questioned.

“Our offices must be clean because you are representing Osun state.

Earlier, Rev. Amos Ogunrinde, Chairman, Osun Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), prayed that God grants the governor the required wisdom and knowledge to lead the state well.

Ogunrinde urged civil servants and citizens to support the present governor in prayers in fulfilling his campaign promises.

The CAN Chairman further advised the governor to be peoples oriented, focused and never allowed any form of distractions that could hinder him from fulfilling his promises to the state.

Also, some Islamic clerics, including the Imams of Edeland, Ile-Ife, Iwo and Ila-Orangun, all prayed that God should open doors of opportunities for the development and actualization of all the campaign promises of the governor.

The Imams also prayed for peace, unity, safety and dedication by the Government and citizens in 2023.

“We appreciate God for His goodness and support over his Excellency on his election and subsequent inauguration as the 6th executive governor of Osun.

“We pray to God to grant him Divine wisdom to govern the state well.

Other religious leaders present at the event are: Dr Michael Akande, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Osun Region, Bishop Jimmy Ajayi, Osun CAN financial secretary, Imam Lere Yusuf, President, League of Imams in Osun among others.