Adedoyin’ s family distances self from Osun, Chief Judge’s rift

As the crises among the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, judicial workers, and the state government rages, the family of a hotelier, Rahman Adedoyin, has distanced itself from the recent event in the state.

A section of the media had reported that the face-off between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the CJ involved him.

Responding to the report in a statement, titled: “Re: Osun CJ removal: Do not use Dr. Rahman Adedoyin’s case as an excuse or defence against corrupt allegations,” signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of Adedoyin Conglomerate, Dr. Kunle Awojoodu, on behalf of the family said it had nothing to do with the crises.

Part of the statement reads: “Attention of the family of Dr Rahman Adedoyin has been drawn to various write ups in various media: social and print by some faceless people trying to drag Dr Adedoyin into the face-off between the Chief Judge of Osun, Hon Justice O.A. Ojo , and the Osun State Government as well as the Osun Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

“It is highly disheartening that some elements within the society could, simply, for selfish and face saving reasons, descend so low to the abyss of pedestrianism alleging that it is because of Dr Adedoyin’s case that Governor Adeleke of Osun State is pitched against the CJ and, at the same time, being called to account by the Osun State law makers, when the allegations laid against the CJ before the Osun State House of Assembly contain nothing as such.

“It indubitably smacks of unwarranted malice and sheer hypocrisy that anyone could level this type of mischievous allegation against Dr Adedoyin, (a renowned educationist, a business mogul and one of the major employers of labour in Osun State) who has never been a politician, has no nexus with politics or sought any political contract whatsoever, in their attempt to curry undue public advantage/sympathy or circumvent unavertable responsibilities.

“We, as the family, believe in the rule of law and due process of the law and has never, at any point in time, approached any individual, group of persons, traditional rulers, politicians or anyone at all to subvert the cause of justice. We strongly believe that the impartial court would eventually do justice in the case.

“Unfortunately, our hope was dashed when our patriarch, Dr Ramon Adedoyin was convicted and hurriedly condemned in spite of absence or non existent of an iota of evidence linking him either to the hurriedly and belatedly added charge of murder or any of the earlier charges whatsoever.

“As law abiding citizens, we decided to choose the path of legality and constitutionality by seeking true justice at the appellate Court.

“It is therefore illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional for anyone to link the current imbroglio vis a vis the State Government, the protesting staff of the State Judiciary and the embattled CJ, Hon Justice Ojo Adepele to a case that is still pending at appeal, in order to score cheap political points or personal propaganda.

“Dr Adedoyin does not know and has never met the Governor of Osun State.

“Nevertheless, for our family decorum and maturity, we reserve our comments on the demands of one Aliyu and a Yoruba Monarch about Justice Adepele Ojo’s circumstantial evidence by which she hurriedly pronounced the guilt of Dr.Adedoyin without required pieces of evidence.

“Without mincing words, the family strongly dissociates itself from unfounded rumours being peddled and negatively marketed, as usual, to this horrible effect.”

Also Read:

Adedoyin’s family vehemently advised those who take delight in stoking fire in the crisis in the State, especially within the media, to leave their head and his family alone and “rather explore possibility of a defence via due process of the law.

“It must be sounded as a point of warning that resorting to cheap blackmail or any pretentious linkage with our family or any member thereof will amount to an ill wind that will legally blow them no good.”