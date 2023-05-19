Adebutu commiserates with Awujale on Balogun’s death

Dr Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu has commiserated with HRM, Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba11- The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu-Land, the Matriarch and the entire members of Olasubomi Balogun family, on the transition of Otunba Tunwase of Ijebu-Land and Patriarch of Olasubomi Balogun family-Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun CON.

The condolence is contained in a message personally signed by Adebutu.

Otunba Balogun died in a London hospital Friday, 19th May 2023.

“There is no question about it, it is one death too many for the Banking Industry, Legal Profession, Tradition, Christianity and indeed Nigeria.

“We have lost a quintessential Trailblazer, an epitome of Industry,of Tradition, Panache,and of Christian Values.

“He will ever be remembered for his Midas touch in the manner he raised the bar of everything he laid his hands on.

“May the Good Lord accept his noble soul into His Bosom” Odole-Oodua of The Source writes.