Adeboye to wife at 76: I look forward to many more years by your side

The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has eulogised his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, as she turned 76.

Adeboye eulogised her on his X handle with sweet words accompanied with photographs in a past he shared on Sunday.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my rock, my confidant, and my greatest blessing.

“Thank you for filling my life with boundless love and unforgettable memories.

“I cherish you more than words can express and look forward to many more years by your side.

“On behalf of Myself, The Children, The Grandchildren and RCCG Family worldwide, Happy Birthday @PastorFAAdeboye.”

