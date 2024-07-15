Gov. Sanwo-Olu hails Aremo Osoba on 85th birthday

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an elder statesman and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

He described Osoba as a democrat, accomplished journalist and respected politician who has written his name in gold.

The Governor commended him for his commitment to public service, saying the renowned journalist, media manager, and politician is an epitome of honesty, dedication, and service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Aremo Osoba as a man who is worthy of celebration for his remarkable and impactful contribution to his community, State and country.

The Governor prayed to God to grant Aremo Osoba good health to enable him to render more service to humanity, his community, State and Nigeria at large.

