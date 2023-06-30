Adamawa REC: Police conclude probe, INEC set to decide his fate

The panel set up by the Nigeria Police to probe the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has concluded its work.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known.

Okoye, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Thursday, said: “I am aware that the police have concluded investigations and I am aware that in the next few weeks, Nigerians will be informed of what will happen.

“Under the law, it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute him (Ari) if a prima facie case has made out against him.

“There has been some level of interface between the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission and the commission was involved in some of the processes leading to the investigation.

“Very soon, the commission will take action relating to the Adamawa REC.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Yunusa-Ari was suspended after he unilaterally announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani.

This was during the collation of the results of the supplementary election on April 15, 2023.

While INEC suspended him, former President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his investigation.

The incumbent, Ahmadu Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, was eventually declared the winner of the poll.