Adamawa 2023: NSCDC C-G summons State Commandant

Dr. Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has invited the Adamawa State Commandant, Muhammad Bello. to Abuja for interrogation.

This was contained in a statement by the NSCDC Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu on Wednesday.

Odumosu said that Bello was summoned by the NSCDC C-G over allegations against him in last Saturday’s Adamawa State governorship supplementary election false result declaration.

According to the Director of Public Relations, Audi directed Bello to immediately hand over affairs of the command to his immediate subordinate before reporting to the corps’ headquarters.

Audi said that there was the need for the Adamawa State Commandant of the corps to provide the NSCDC management with explanation on the role he played in the result announcement.

He reiterated that the Corps was a non-partisan organisation that would not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

He said” “I have summoned the Adamawa commandant to the national headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are known for our integrity, neutrality and non partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the command to his immediate deputy, because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame.”

Audi assured that the investigation would be accorded the much deserved action, adding that anyone else found to be involved in any form of compromise during the Adamawa election rerun would not be spared.

“Such a person will be dealt with to serve as deterrent to others”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, also replaced the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde over the same allegation.