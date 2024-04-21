ACVPN testifies against man who tried to kill himself after alleged defilement of 14-year-old

The defilement case of a 14-year-old girl reported in May 2023 to the Advocates For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network came up at Justice Rahman Oshodi’s Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on April 17, 2024.

ACVPN’s Head of Rescue and Referral, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, who has been following the case, was in court.

Okanlawon, the prosecution star witness, was the witness for cross-examination before the case was adjourned to June 14, 2024.

Giving an account of what transpired in the court, Okanlawon said: “The matter was brought to the attention of ACVPN by a mandated reporter.

“The defilement of the victim took place at Ikorodu.

“The perpetrator, by name Ayorinde Oyekola, 59 years old, was taken to the Ikorodu Division of the Nigeria Police.”

Comrade Okanlawon recalled how the perpetrator attempted to kill himself after his alleged crime had travelled like wildfire in their estate in Ikorodu.

Okanlawon narrated: “I met the wife of the perpetrator who granted me access to the living room.

“She asked why I wanted to see her husband.

“I told her I was sent to invite him for questioning.

“After a while, the perpetrator came out and took an excuse to go to the toilet.

“Not too long after, the wife raised the alarm that he had drank some substance and vomited blood.

“Immediately, I and a VGN Officer rushed to the toilet to bring him out.

“We asked him what he drank, but he refused to tell us.

“He came out to spit out and said death was faster than the shame of being someone who defiled a minor.

“We quickly gave him palm oil to drink so that it could neutralise the substance’s harm.

“After lots of rest and observations, we took him and the victim in the company of his son and wife to the Ikorodu Division.

“The Family Support Unit heard from both sides and took us to the then Divisional Police Officer, who directed the perpetrator be taken to General hospital for treatment and also the victim for checkup and treatment.

“The victim narrated how the perpetrator asked her to come and massage his arm that was hurting him.

“After that, he started rubbing her breasts.

“She rebuffed him, but he pushed and pinned her down in the bed to have his way.

“He then forced himself on her and had sex with her.

“Although she was threatened never to let anyone know, he also promised that he would take good care of her.

“After the promise, he then threatened her, saying that if she told anyone, he would deal with her.

“The defilement happened on April 30th, 2023.

“The victim narrated what happened without fear to the gender officer and the office was very professional about it.

“The victim said she spoke out to stop the act, not to continue.

“Honourable Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter till 14th June, 2024.”