Actress Bisola Badmus recounts battle with brain disease

Popular Yoruba actress, Bisola Badmus, has recounted her battle with a brain disease called Encephalopathy.

Badmus described it as a ‘tough one’ that made her ‘stay away from social media’.

Encephalopathy refers to any disturbance of the brain’s functioning that leads to problems like confusion and memory loss, according to HealthDirect.

Taking to her Instagram account on the occasion of her birthday, the thespian offered appreciation to God for seeing her through the illness.

“Over a year now, I have been battling with health issues (Encephalopathy). I cannot even wish my enemy such illness. It was a tough one indeed that made me stay away from social media,” Bisola Badmus wrote.

“In between, I lost my precious mother. Unquestionable God, I thank you for everything particularly for me to witness yet another birthday.

“I will be an ungrateful soul if I fail to appreciate my family and friends, colleagues in the industry, business associates and the brands I represent for standing by me during the challenging period. Thank you all.”